ADVERTISEMENT

Sri Lanka vs Ireland, 1st Test | Jayasuriya’s 10 wickets lead hosts to record win

April 18, 2023 04:59 pm | Updated 05:02 pm IST - Galle

Ireland lost 13 wickets on the third day in Galle to be all out for 143 and 168 in reply to Sri Lanka’s 591-6 declared, losing the match by an innings and 280 runs. The win surpassed Sri Lanka's previous highest victory margin of an innings and 254 runs against Zimbabwe in 2004

AP

Sri Lankan cricketers celebrate after defeating Ireland on the third day (April 18, 2023) of the 1st Test in Galle, Sri Lanka. Photo: Twitter/@cricketireland

Sri Lanka defeated Ireland by an innings and 280 runs inside three days of the first Test and recorded its biggest victory margin on Tuesday.

Ireland lost 13 wickets on the day to be all out for 143 and 168 in reply to Sri Lanka's 591-6 declared.

Slow left-armer Prabath Jayasuriya led the Sri Lankans with a 10-wicket haul, taking the last wicket of the match when he trapped Ben White for 1 soon after tea. Jayasuriya took 3-56 in the second innings after a career-best 7-52 in the first.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Spin bowling partner Ramesh Mendis had the best figures in the second innings of 4-76 and a match haul of five wickets. Mendis equalled Dilruwan Perera in becoming the fastest Sri Lankan to 50 test wickets in 11 matches.

Seamer Vishwa Fernando took the other four Irish wickets, including opener Murray Commins for a pair.

The win surpassed Sri Lanka's previous highest victory margin of an innings and 254 runs against Zimbabwe in 2004.

Ireland is playing only its fifth test, and involved in its first Test series. The second and last test starts at the same venue on Monday (April 24).

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US