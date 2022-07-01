Sri Lanka vs Australia | Angelo Mathews tests COVID-19 positive during 1st Test

PTI July 01, 2022 11:39 IST

Oshada Fernando has been named as a replacement for Mathews to play the remainder of the match

Angelo Mathews of Sri Lanka bats during day one of the 1st Test against Australia at Galle International Stadium on June 29, 2022. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Sri Lankan batsman Angelo Mathews has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been isolated from the rest of his teammates playing the first Test against Australia. Sri Lanka Cricket said on Friday, the third day of the Ttest match, that Mathews was tested for the virus because he was feeling unwell. Oshada Fernando has been named as a replacement for Mathews to play the remainder of the match, the board said. Sri Lanka opted to bat first after winning the toss and made 212 runs in it first innings. In reply Australia scored 321 all out, taking a 109-run first innings lead.



