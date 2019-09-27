Karachi's ODI return delayed as Pakistan-Lanka match rained off

The opening day-night international between Pakistan and Sri Lanka was washed out without a ball being bowled due to heavy rain on Friday, depriving Karachi of hosting its first ODI in 10 years.
Umpires called off the match as there were pools of water around the outfield with the pitch and adjoining area covered.
The remaining two ODIs will be played in Karachi on Sunday and Wednesday.
Karachi has not hosted a one-day international since January 2009 when Sri Lanka played two back-to-back matches at the National Stadium.
A tropical depression in the Arabian sea, around which Karachi is situated, have caused intermittent rains for the last five days.
Heavy showers began as soon the teams were whisked into the National Stadium under tight security in the afternoon.
The two teams will also play three Twenty20 internationals in Lahore on October 5, 7 and 9.
