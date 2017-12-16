Buoyant India eye series win at fortress Visakhapatnam

Two striking features of the first two one-dayers can give a clear hint of what is in store when India and Sri Lanka clash in the decider of the three-match Paytm Trophy one-day series at the Dr.Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy Stadium here on Sunday.

In bowling-friendly conditions at Dharamshala in the first ODI, Lankan pacer Suranga Lakmal had figures of 10-4-13-4 and in the next match at Mohali his analysis read 8-0-71-0 in the face of India captain Rohit Sharma’s stunning onslaught.

And, the Indian batting line-up, with the exception of M.S. Dhoni, cut a sorry figure in Dharamshala but rediscovered form in Mohali against the same bowling attack, which lacked discipline and direction in less helpful conditions.

Clearly, a reminder that the pitch holds the key and here it looks dry and might assist turn and be on the slower side, which means stroke selection will be key to a batsman’s success.

How the Lankan bowlers recover from the Mohali defeat will be the big question, given that Indian batsmen at home are, perhaps, the most ruthless against any attack.

With captain Rohit Sharma, fresh from his incredible third ODI double century, and southpaw Shikhar Dhawan putting on their 12th century stand in ODIs in the last game and expected to dominate again, it is highly unlikely a struggling Ajinkya Rahane will get a chance in this crucial game.

Young Shreyas Iyer made amends with an impressive knock in Mohali, after a disappointing ODI debut in Dharmashala, hence there could be no major changes in the batting line-up.

The Indian bowling attack deserves full credit for rising to the occasion on the same kind of pitches where the visitors struggled. The pace trio of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah were consistent in Mohali.

Though the spin duo of debutant Washington Sundar and Yuzvendra Chahal were expensive, they picked up wickets.

And, it would be interesting to note whether the more experienced chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav will be preferred to Washington or the young talent given another huge opportunity given the number of left-handers in the Sri Lankan side.

On the other hand, it is imperative for the Lankan openers Dhanushka Gunathilaka and the flamboyant and more experienced Upul Tharanga to come good for the likes of Lahiri Thirimanne, Angelo Mathews, whose impressive century in the previous game went in vain, Niroshan Dickwella and Asela Gunaratne to capitalise on.

It is also time that the big-hitting captain Thisara Perera, whose record suggests him to be more of a bowling all-rounder, to strike with the bat, too, if the situation warrants it.

How the pacers — Angelo Mathews, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep and Thisara Perera — respond if they are up against conditions that favour the batsmen in this Port City will be crucial.

The teams (from):

India: Rohti Sharma (Capt.), Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Washington Sundar, Dinesh Karthik, M.S. Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Siddarth Kaul.

Sri Lanka: Thisara Perera (Capt.), Upul Tharanga, Danushka Gunathilaka, Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Mathews, Asela Gunaratne, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Chaturanga de Silva, Akila Dananjaya, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dushmantha Chameera, Sachith Pathirana and Kusal Perera.

Match starts at 1.30 p.m.