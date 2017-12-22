Records galore

India’s 260 for five is its highest T20I score, surpassing the 244 for four against West Indies at Lauderhill in Aug. 2016.

It is also the joint second-highest T20I total ever, behind Australia’s 263 for three (vs. Sri Lanka, Pallekele, Sept. 2016). Sri Lanka had scored 260 for six against Kenya at Johannesburg in September 2007.

The 21 sixes hit in India’s innings equalled the record set by West Indies against India at Lauderhill in 2016.

Rohit Sharma’s 118 is the highest T20I score by an Indian, surprassing K.L. Rahul’s unbeaten 110 against West Indies at Lauderhill in 2016.

Rohit has become the first Indian with two T20I hundreds. Suresh Raina and Rahul one each.