Sri Lanka to leave for Zimbabwe for two match Test series

Sri Lanka’s cricket team will leave for Zimbabwe on Thursday to play a two-match Test series — the first since the African host nation’s suspension was lifted by the ICC.

Both Tests will be held in Harare, the first from Sunday and the second starting on January 27th, Sri Lanka Cricket said on Monday.

However, SLC is yet to announce the squad for the two matches.

Zimbabwe last played a Test in November 2018 when it toured Bangladesh.

The country was barred from ICC events in July last year because of political interference but was readmitted by the International Cricket Council three months later.

Political turmoil within the sport and a string of humiliating performances led Zimbabwe to suspend its Test involvement in 2005, although it continued to play One-Day Internationals and Twenty20 Internationals.

It returned to Test cricket in 2011 but is languishing in 11th place in the rankings, one ahead of Ireland.