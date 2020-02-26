Sri Lanka thumps West Indies

Hambantota

26 February 2020 23:01 IST

Sri Lanka crushed West Indies by 161 runs in the second one-day international to clinch the series here on Wednesday.

Chasing 346 for victory, West Indies was bowled out for 184 in 39.1 overs, with wrist spinners Wanindu Hasaranga and Lakshan Sandakan taking three wickets each.

Avishka Fernando, who blasted 127, and Kusal Mendis, who made 119, put on 239 runs in Sri Lanka’s highest third-wicket stand as the hosts amassed 345 for eight after being put in to bat.

West Indies won the toss and elected to bowl in its bid to square the three-match series, and paceman Sheldon Cottrell did not disappoint with twin strikes on successive balls in the fourth over.

Skipper Dimuth Karunaratne went for one and Kusal Perera fell for nought in his 100th ODI before Mendis denied Cottrell a hat-trick and combined with Fernando to thwart the opposition bowling.

Mendis got a reprieve on two when West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard dropped a simple chance at first slip off Jason Holder. He went on to score his second one-day hundred.

Sri Lanka took an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the three-match series after edging the first game by one wicket.

The third match is in Kandy on Sunday.

The scores: Sri Lanka 345/8 in 50 overs (Avishka Fernando 127, Kusal Mendis 119, Thisara perera 36, Sheldon Cottrell 4/67, Alzarri Joseph 3/57) bt West Indies 184 in 39.1 overs (Shai Hope 51, Nicholas Pooran 31, Wanindu Hasaranga 3/30, Lakshan Sandakan 3/57).