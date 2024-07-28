Sri Lanka thrash India by 8 wickets to win Women’s T20 Asia Cup

Chamari Athapaththu (61) and Harshitha Samarawickrama (69 not out) shone brightly as Sri Lanka thrashed India by eight wickets to win their first ever Women’s T20 Asia Cup title here on July 28.

Chasing 166, Sri Lanka showed no qualms in knocking off the target in 18.4 overs to score 167/2 and win with eight balls to spare.

Skipper Athapaththu led from the front with a 43-ball 61 with nine fours and two sixes and Harshitha made 69 not out from 51 balls with six fours and two sixes.

Earlier, India made 165/6 in their 20 overs after Smriti Mandhana hit a 47-ball 60 and Richa Ghosh provided late fireworks with a rapid 30.

Brief Scores: India 165/6 in 20 overs (Smriti Mandhana 60, Jemimah Rodgrigues 29, Richa Ghosh 30; Kavisha Dilhari 2/36) lost to Sri Lanka 167/2 in 18.4 overs (Chamari Athapaththu 61, Harshitha Samarawickrama 69*, Kavisha Dilhari 30*; Deepti Sharma 1/30) by 8 wickets.

