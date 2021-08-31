Cricket

Sri Lanka recall Chandimal for South Africa series

Dinesh Chandimal. File.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

Sri Lanka on Monday recalled former skipper Dinesh Chandimal into a 22-member squad led by Dasun Shanaka for a six-match series against South Africa.

Chandimal, 31, was dropped after a disappointing tour of the West Indies in March. He missed series against England and India.

Sri Lanka have also added the uncapped Pulina Tharanga and Maheesh Theekshana for the tournament starting September 2 with three one-day internationals. The last of three Twenty20 games will be on September 14.

All six matches are to be played at the Premadasa stadium in Colombo without spectators because of Covid-19 health guidelines.


