Sri Lanka Premier League from December 4 to 23

Sri Lanka Premier League (LPL) will be held from December 4 to 23, country’s cricket board SLC announced on Thursday. This will be the second edition of the island’s domestic T20 competition.

The overseas player registration is to commence from September 24. The SLC has not announced the start of the 2021-22 domestic season as the scheduled kick off on September 5 did not happen.

The SLC was to launch the new first class format this season with 26 clubs in the league tournament which was to be competed under two groups. The group leaders were to play a four day final.

All 26 clubs were also to play in the major limited overs league tournament. The end of December deadline for completion of the tournament now hangs in the balance as the current quarantine lockdown is due to end only on October 1.

The Colombo Cricket Club (CCC) are the reigning league champions while the Nondescripts Cricket Club (NCC) are the reigning limited overs champions.