GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sri Lanka debutant Nishan Peiris spins New Zealand towards innings defeat

New Zealand's lower order did put up some fight after resuming at 199-5 to reach 335-8 at lunch in their second innings in Galle, but they still need 179 more to make Sri Lanka bat again

Published - September 29, 2024 12:43 pm IST - Galle

AFP
Sri Lanka’s Nishan Peiris, right, celebrates the wicket of New Zealand’s Glenn Phillips during day four of the second test cricket match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Galle, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024.

Sri Lanka’s Nishan Peiris, right, celebrates the wicket of New Zealand’s Glenn Phillips during day four of the second test cricket match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Galle, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Sri Lanka's debutant off-spinner Nishan Peiris took five wickets to put New Zealand on the brink of an innings defeat on day four of the second Test Sunday, September 29, 2024.

New Zealand's lower order did put up some fight after resuming at 199-5 to reach 335-8 at lunch in their second innings in Galle, but they still need 179 more to make Sri Lanka bat again.

Mitchell Santner was unbeaten on 48 with Ajaz Patel on 16.

The Black Caps had been all out for just 88 in their first innings on Saturday with Sri Lanka, who made 602-5 declared batting first, enforcing the follow-on.

Peiris, who had taken three second-innings wickets on Saturday, trapped Tom Blundell lbw for 60 early in the first session, ending a 95-run stand with Glenn Phillips.

Mitchell Santner helped craft a 64-run partnership before the gutsy Phillips fell on 78 when he mistimed a shot to long-on, giving Peiris his fifth wicket.

Sri Lanka could have wrapped up the series 2-0 in the morning session but for a succession of dropped catches.

Kamindu Mendis dropped Patel on two at second slip and let Santner off on 36 in the covers. Peiris spilled Santner not long after.

Sri Lanka won the opening match of the two-match series by 63 runs and are within grasp of their first Test series win against New Zealand since 2009.

New Zealand have not won any of their five previous Tests at Galle.

Published - September 29, 2024 12:43 pm IST

Related Topics

cricket / ICC Test Championship / Test cricket / sport

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.