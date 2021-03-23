Sri Lanka in West Indies | Cornwall puts WI ahead

His maiden Test fifty negates Lakmal’s five-wicket haul

Rahkeem Cornwall blasted a maiden Test half-century and dominated an eighth-wicket partnership of 90 with Joshua da Silva to lift the West Indies to 268 for eight in its first innings, a lead of 99 runs, at the close of the second day of the first Test at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium here on Monday.

Outstanding seam bowling by Suranga Lakmal, who claimed his fourth five-wicket innings haul in 64 Tests, had restricted the home side to 171 for seven just after tea in reply to the tourists' modest first-day effort of 169.

However the burly Cornwall, selected primarily for his off-spin bowling but also well-known for his powerful hitting in the domestic game, joined wicketkeeper-batsman da Silva in first resisting the best efforts of the Sri Lankan bowlers before opening into an array of expansive strokes upon the arrival of the second new ball.

His unbeaten 60 has come off 79 balls with two sixes and nine fours.

da Silva, who is already building a reputation in his young international career for featuring in useful lower-order partnerships, was within sight of a second Test half-century when he fell for 46 just minutes before the close of play, caught behind off fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera.

The scores: Sri Lanka 169 vs West Indies 268/8 in 101 overs (John Campbell 42, Nkrumah Bonner 31, Kyle Mayers 45, Joshua da Silva 46, Rakheem Cornwall 60 batting; Suranga Lakmal 5/45).