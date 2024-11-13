ADVERTISEMENT

Sri Lanka hires South African consultant coach

Updated - November 13, 2024 01:16 am IST

Sri Lanka’s cricket board on Tuesday (November 12, 2024) named former South African batter Neil McKenzie as a consultant coach ahead of their Test tour of South Africa.

The ex-Proteas right-handed batter, 48, will work with Sri Lankan players from Wednesday (November 13, 2024) for just over a week, the board said.

McKenzie’s playing career highlights included sharing a 415-run stand with Graeme Smith against Bangladesh in 2008, the highest-ever opening partnership in Test history.

“McKenzie will bring in vital, in-depth insights about the South African conditions to help Sri Lankan players adapt to the challenge,” the board’s chief Ashley de Silva said in a statement.

The two-Test series begins on November 27, with the second match starting on December 5.

