 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sri Lanka hires South African consultant coach

Neil McKenzie’s playing career highlights included sharing a 415-run stand with Graeme Smith against Bangladesh in 2008

Updated - November 13, 2024 01:16 am IST

AFP
Sri Lanka’s cricket board on Tuesday (November 12, 2024) named former South African batsman Neil McKenzie as a consultant coach ahead of their Test tour of South Africa. File

Sri Lanka’s cricket board on Tuesday (November 12, 2024) named former South African batsman Neil McKenzie as a consultant coach ahead of their Test tour of South Africa. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Sri Lanka’s cricket board on Tuesday (November 12, 2024) named former South African batter Neil McKenzie as a consultant coach ahead of their Test tour of South Africa.

The ex-Proteas right-handed batter, 48, will work with Sri Lankan players from Wednesday (November 13, 2024) for just over a week, the board said.

McKenzie’s playing career highlights included sharing a 415-run stand with Graeme Smith against Bangladesh in 2008, the highest-ever opening partnership in Test history.

“McKenzie will bring in vital, in-depth insights about the South African conditions to help Sri Lankan players adapt to the challenge,” the board’s chief Ashley de Silva said in a statement.

The two-Test series begins on November 27, with the second match starting on December 5.

Published - November 13, 2024 01:14 am IST

Related Topics

cricket / sport

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.