GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sri Lanka crush India by 110 runs to win ODI series 2-0

Sri Lanka dominates India in third ODI, clinching series win with a 110-run victory in Colombo

Published - August 07, 2024 08:59 pm IST - Colombo

PTI
Sri Lanka’s bowler Dunith Wellalage celebrates the wicket of India’s batter Kuldeep Yadav during the third ODI cricket match between India and Sri Lanka, at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, in Colombo.

Sri Lanka’s bowler Dunith Wellalage celebrates the wicket of India’s batter Kuldeep Yadav during the third ODI cricket match between India and Sri Lanka, at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, in Colombo. | Photo Credit: PTI

Sri Lanka crushed India by 110 runs in the third ODI in Colombo on Wednesday (August 7, 2024) to clinch a commanding 2-0 win in the three-match series.

The hosts had earlier won the second ODI by 32 runs after the first ended in a thrilling tie.

Chasing 249, India once again began well but crumbled against Sri Lankan spinners as Dunith Wellalage (5.1-0-27-5) led the attack for the island nation with a fine spell.

IND in SL, Second ODI: Teams seek perfect formula to crack the finishing code

India was bowled out for 138 in 26.1 overs with skipper Rohit Sharma (35) and Washington Sundar (30) waging lone battles.

Earlier, all-rounder Riyan Parag took 3 for 54 on debut but Sri Lanka still managed a competitive 248 for 7 riding on Avishka Fernando's composed 96 and Kusal Mendis's well-compiled 59.

Bowling his off-breaks, Riyan denied Fernando a well-deserved century. His 102-ball innings had nine fours and two sixes.

SL vs IND first ODI: Spinners rule the day as Sri Lanka-India share the spoils

Fernando added 89 runs for the first wicket with Pathum Nissanka (45) and another 82 for the second wicket with Mendis.

Brief scores: Sri Lanka 248/7 in 50 overs (Pathum Nissanka 45, Avishka Fernando 96, Kusal Mendis 59; Riyan Parag 3/54) beat India 138 in 26.1 overs (Rohit Sharma 35, Washington Sundar 30; Dunith Wellalage 5/27) by 110 runs.

Related Topics

cricket / One-day cricket / sport / sports event

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.