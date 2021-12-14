Sri Lanka Crickey gives Jayawardene a new role

Mahela Jayawardene will be the consultant coach of the national teams

Former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene will be the consultant coach of the national teams starting next year, the country’s cricket board announced on Monday.

Jayawardene was appointed to the latest role by Sri Lanka Cricket’s (SLC) executive committee in consultation with the technical advisory committee of the Board.

In his new role, which is effective for a period of one year, Jayawardene will be in charge of the overall cricketing matters of the national teams and will provide strategic support to the players and management teams at the High-Performance Center.

“We are extremely happy that Mahela is joining the National Team for an extended role, especially given the context that Sri Lanka has a heavy international calendar during the year 2022,” said Sri Lanka Cricket CEO Ashley de Silva.

“This is an exciting opportunity to work with the national cricketers,” said Jayawardene.