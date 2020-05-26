Cricket

Sri Lanka Cricket set to suspend drug-charged player Madushanka’s contract

Shehan Madushanka’s arrest was the first time a contracted player was getting remanded over a drug charge.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) is planning to suspend the contract of medium pacer Shehan Madushanka after he was arrested for possessing heroin.

SLC CEO Ashley de Silva said, “We have not been officially informed on this yet. He is a contracted player. We will take action to suspend his contract if he carries a drug charge.”

The magistrate at Kuliyapitiya in the north-western province ordered him to be remanded till June 2.

The 25-year-old broke into the international scene in early 2018 with an ODI hat-trick on debut against Bangladesh, making the fourth player in one-day history to achieve the feat.

His international appearances have been limited to his debut ODI and two T20 internationals, also against Bangladesh.

