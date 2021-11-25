Sri Lanka vs Windies 1st Test: SL thrash WI by 187 runs

Galle

25 November 2021 21:50 IST

Embuldeniya’s five-for wraps up proceedings; Bonner fights lone battle

Lasith Embuldeniya took five wickets in the final innings as Sri Lanka thrashed the West Indies by 187 runs in the first Test here on Thursday to go 1-0 up in the two-match series.

Chasing 348, West Indies was bowled out for 160 before tea on the final day, with Nkrumah Bonner the lone warrior with an unbeaten 68 on a turning wicket at the Galle International Stadium.

Sri Lanka — 1st innings: 386.

Advertising

Advertising

West Indies — 1st innings: 230.

Sri Lanka — 2nd innings: 191/4 decl.

West Indies — second innings: Kraigg Brathwaite lbw b Mendis 0, Jermaine Blackwood c Mathews b Embuldeniya 9, Nkrumah Bonner (not out) 68, Shai Hope b Mendis 3, Roston Chase b Embuldeniya 1, Kyle Mayers lbw b Mendis 2, Jason Holder b Mendis 0, Joshua da Silva c de Silva b Embuldeniya 54, Rahkeem Cornwall c Lakmal b Jayawickrama 13, Jomel Warrican c Fernando b Embuldeniya 1, Shannon Gabriel c de Silva b Embuldeniya 0; Extras (b-4, lb-1, w-2, nb-2): 9; Total (in 79 overs): 160.

Fall of wickets: 1-3, 2-11, 3-14, 4-15, 5-18, 6-18, 7-118, 8-149, 9-156.

Sri Lanka bowling: Embuldeniya 29-12-46-5, Mendis 31-5-64-4, Jayawickrama 14-6-28-1, Dhananjaya 1-0-5-0, Chameera 4-0-12-0.

Sri Lanka won by 187 runs and leads two-match series 1-0.