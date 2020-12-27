Sri Lanka batsman Dhananjaya de Silva to miss rest of South Africa series

Sri Lanka batsman Dhananjaya de Silva has been ruled out for the remainder of the two-tTest series in South Africa after suffering a grade two thigh strain, team officials confirmed on Sunday.
De Silva retired hurt during Sri Lanka's first innings on the opening day of the first test at Centurion Park on Saturday.
His absence will not only weaken the tourists' top-six batting line-up but also their bowling attack as they will be unable to call on his right-arm off-spin.
The 29-year-old was injured while on 79 as he cruised through for a comfortable single, immediately falling to the ground after completing the run.
De Silva is expected to be out for two weeks but Sri Lanka will hope to have him fit for the home series against England that starts in Galle on Jan. 14.
Sri Lanka closed the opening day on 340 for six, a strong position on a wicket that is providing plenty of assistance to the bowlers.
