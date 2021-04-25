Sri Lanka, Bangladesh match ends in draw

Pallekele

25 April 2021 22:01 IST

Dimuth Karunaratne’s career-best 244 innings could not stop the first Test between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh ending in a draw on Sunday, as heavy rain curtailed the final session.

After Sri Lanka declared its first innings on 648 for eight at lunch on the final day, Bangladesh, which made 541 for seven in the first innings, reached 100 for two in its second essay with Tamim Iqbal on 70 when play was called off.

Sri Lanka skipper Karunaratne was named man of the match for completing the 10th highest Test score by a Sri Lankan.

He batted for 698 minutes, faced 437 deliveries and put on 345 for the fourth wicket with Dhananjaya de Silva.

Their stand — a record partnership in matches between the two countries — ended early in the final morning when de Silva chopped a ball onto his stumps.

After a wicketless day four, Bangladesh picked up five wickets on the final morning with Taskin Ahmed accounting for both the overnight batsmen. .

The scores: Bangladesh 541/7 decl. & 100/2 (Tamim Iqbal 74 n.o.) drew with Sri Lanka 648/8 decl. (D. Karunaratne 244, L. Thirimanne 58, D. de Silva 166, W. Hasaranga 43, Taskin Ahmed 3/112).

MoM: D. Karunaratne.

Match drawn.