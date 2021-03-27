Sportstar Aces awards: jury explains the process

27 March 2021 22:22 IST

The awards ceremony, scheduled from April 1 to 4, is being held virtually due to COVID-19.

The 2021 edition of the Sportstar Aces Awards got off to a star-studded start on Saturday with the members of the jury — Sunil Gavaskar, M.M. Somaya, Bhaichung Bhutia, Viswanathan Anand, Anjali Bhagwat and Aparna Popat — sharing the details on the selection process for the awards this year.

“Excellence at the international level and consistency over the decade were the two important factors for us. The conduct of the sportsperson, both on and off the field, was also important,” said Somaya.

“You can do brilliantly as an individual but how you contribute to the success of your team is also equally important,” Gavaskar weighed in.

“The selection process gave us a chance to relive the wonderful decade and not obsess about 2020,” said Anand.

