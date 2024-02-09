GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sportstar Aces Awards 2024 | First-ever International Icon honour goes to spin wizard Muralitharan

February 09, 2024 03:03 am | Updated 03:03 am IST - MUMBAI

P.K. Ajith Kumar
One icon to another: Gavaskar recalled how Muralitharan used to pronounce Sehwag and Shoaib, leaving everyone in splits.

One icon to another: Gavaskar recalled how Muralitharan used to pronounce Sehwag and Shoaib, leaving everyone in splits. | Photo Credit: Ritu Raj Konwar

There they were, together on the stage. Sunil Gavaskar, Leander Paes and Muttiah Muralitharan indeed presented a picture of sporting excellence.

Muralitharan was presented with the first ever International Icon award at the Sportstar Aces Awards 2024 here on Thursday. There could not have been a more deserving star than the Sri Lankan spinning legend, who took a stunning 800 Test wickets, for such an award.

“I am lucky to get the first award in this category, and I would like to thank The Hindu and Sportstar as well as the jury comprising legends,” he said. “The first-ever match I got to see featured the legends Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev.”

Muralitharan said how much cricket meant for a country that was facing so many problems. “Sports was one thing that gave joy to all youngsters, and it made us forget other things,” he said. “That inspired me to take up sport and that is why I am here.”

Paes, the tennis great who shone in his role as a presenter, asked Muralitharan to name the toughest three batters he bowled to.

“Virender Sehwag was the toughest to bowl to,” he said. “The way he played was different; he didn’t care. He just wanted to hit the ball. He wasn’t scared of getting out. That was why he was very dangerous. In Test cricket, when I started out, Brian Lara was the ultimate. Then there was Sachin Tendulkar. It took me about six years to take his wicket.”

Muralitharan also spoke highly of Sunil Gavaskar who took on the most fearsome fast bowlers without wearing helmets. “Gavaskar scored those hundreds in the West Indies in tough conditions against all those fast bowlers,” he said.

Also on the stage to honour Muralitharan was Jayen Mehta, Managing Director, Amul.

Related Topics

sports awards / cricket

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.