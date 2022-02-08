Sports psychologist’s presence vital: Mithali Raj

Queenstown

08 February 2022 23:23 IST

India ODI captain Mithali Raj says the team is benefiting immensely from the presence of sports psychologist Mughda Bavare during its ongoing tour of New Zealand.

Mithali had earlier also spoken on the need for a psychologist to deal with pressure of knockout games but with tours now being played in bubbles, the professional help is needed all the more.

“In today’s times, it is even more important to have them around with the team with the longer duration of tour and quarantine and bubbles,” said Mithali.

“It is an extended tour of two months with the ODI series and the World Cup. It does help to have one-on-one sessions with (sports psychologist).

“You see things in a different way and it helps you to understand your own self, to find your own ways to deal with pressure and quarantine. To have somebody is always helpful,” she added.

Asked what she does during quarantine, Mithali said: “I read books, try to solve puzzles. Off the field, I try and divert my mind to other things.”