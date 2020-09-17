Sportradar to monitor ‘betting irregularities’ during IPL

BCCI has roped in Sportradar to detect betting irregularities during the IPL beginning in the UAE on September 19 .
The BCCI was forced to take the IPL out of the country this season due to COVID-19 pandemic. The league will kick off with the match between last year’s champions Mumbai Indians and runners-up Chennai Super Kings.
“As part of the agreement, all matches in IPL 2020 will be monitored by Sportradar’s Integrity Services to detect betting irregularities,” a press release said.
“Sportradar will also provide a risk assessment to the BCCI driven by intelligence and data-driven insights, and furthermore the BCCI will be able to call upon Sportradar’s Intelligence and Investigation Services during the term of the partnership, if required.”
Sportradar MD Andreas Krannich said: “We know that the BCCI takes integrity seriously, and we look forward to working alongside them throughout the tournament and providing our support to their integrity programme.”
