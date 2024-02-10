ADVERTISEMENT

Spinners will play key role in upcoming T20 WC: Maharaj

February 10, 2024 05:09 pm | Updated 05:38 pm IST

South Africa’s Keshav Maharaj believes that the T20 format will help in the growth and development of cricket

PTI

South Africa’s Keshav Maharaj believes that spinners will play a crucial role in the upcoming T20 World Cup. File | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

Cape Town

South Africa's premier left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj is confident that slow bowlers will play a vital role on flat decks expected to be on offer during the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup in the Americas in June. The ninth edition of the T20 World Cup will be jointly hosted by the West Indies and USA from June 1 to 29 this year.

"Spinners will play a crucial role in the upcoming T20 World Cup. Wickets are getting better and boundaries are getting shorter. There is much need for a spinner in the team to provide control and variety," told PTI in an interview. "Hopefully, these T20 platforms can give spinners even bigger role to players coming to the international stage," he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The ace left-arm orthodox spinner, who picked up 14 wickets in nine matches at an impressive economy rate of 4.37 with a four-wicket haul against New Zealand in last year's ODI World Cup in India, is a vital cog in South African team.

Secret of success

The 34-year-old feels that key recipe of his success is being a "street smart" cricketer. And he now wants to guide the next generation of slow left-arm orthodox bowlers in South African ranks.

"You have to be street smart to succeed in T20 as a left-arm spinner. Do your homework. There is a need for any left-arm or right arm or finger spinner to complement each other. If I can help the youngsters in this art of finger spin, I would like to believe that there will be some sort of motivation for them to continue with it and progress to higher level in international cricket," he said.

Maharaj, a vital member of the Proteas T20 team, feels the shortest format is essential for the growth and development of the game.

"I haven't had IPL experience as yet but have been involved in SA20 and it is very good for the game. It is really drawing a lot of good exposure for the fans. It is also a nice incentive for local cricketers to rub shoulders with the best in the world," he said

On personal front, he is also working on his batting skills besides honing his primary craft. "I am working on my power-hitting as well because I know that I possess this ability. I hope to do well in both batting and bowling in near future," he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

cricket / Twenty20

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US