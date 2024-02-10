Spinners will play key role in upcoming T20 WC: Maharaj

February 10, 2024 05:09 pm | Updated 05:09 pm IST

Cape Town

South Africa's premier left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj is confident that slow bowlers will play a vital role on flat decks expected to be on offer during the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup in the Americas in June. The ninth edition of the T20 World Cup will be jointly hosted by the West Indies and USA from June 1 to 29 this year.

"Spinners will play a crucial role in the upcoming T20 World Cup. Wickets are getting better and boundaries are getting shorter. There is much need for a spinner in the team to provide control and variety," told PTI in an interview. "Hopefully, these T20 platforms can give spinners even bigger role to players coming to the international stage," he added.

The ace left-arm orthodox spinner, who picked up 14 wickets in nine matches at an impressive economy rate of 4.37 with a four-wicket haul against New Zealand in last year's ODI World Cup in India, is a vital cog in South African team.

Secret of success

The 34-year-old feels that key recipe of his success is being a "street smart" cricketer. And he now wants to guide the next generation of slow left-arm orthodox bowlers in South African ranks.

"You have to be street smart to succeed in T20 as a left-arm spinner. Do your homework. There is a need for any left-arm or right arm or finger spinner to complement each other. If I can help the youngsters in this art of finger spin, I would like to believe that there will be some sort of motivation for them to continue with it and progress to higher level in international cricket," he said.

Maharaj, a vital member of the Proteas T20 team, feels the shortest format is essential for the growth and development of the game.

"I haven't had IPL experience as yet but have been involved in SA20 and it is very good for the game. It is really drawing a lot of good exposure for the fans. It is also a nice incentive for local cricketers to rub shoulders with the best in the world," he said

On personal front, he is also working on his batting skills besides honing his primary craft. "I am working on my power-hitting as well because I know that I possess this ability. I hope to do well in both batting and bowling in near future," he said.