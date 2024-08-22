GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Spinners Minnu, Priya wreck Australia Women as India takes command after Day 1 of unofficial Test

India A’s spinners dominate as they bundle out Australia A for 212, gaining a strong advantage in the women’s Test

Published - August 22, 2024 10:30 pm IST - Gold Coast, Australia

PTI
Spinner Minnu Mani. File

Spinner Minnu Mani. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Spinners Minnu Mani and Priya Mishra shared nine wickets between them as India A bundled out Australia A for a paltry 212 to gain a massive upper hand on the first day of the four-day one-off women’s 'unofficial' Test here on Thursday (August 22, 2024).

Skipper and off-spinner Minnu (5/58) and rookie leg-spinner Priya (4/58) put the Australian batting unit in a tailspin as they lost all the 10 wickets to the visiting slow bowlers.

India A reached a strong 100 for two at stumps and they trail by 112 runs. The Australian batters struggled against Indian spinners and it was a continuation of the third ODI last week when Priya troubled them with a five-wicket haul at Mackay.

Opener Georgia Voll (71, 95 balls, 12x4) was fluent during her stay, but she fell to left-arm spinner Mannat Kashyap as the Australians slumped to 94 for four. It required stiff resistance from their late-order batters Maitlan Brown (30, 49b, 2x4) and Grace Parsons (35, 55b, 3x4) for the hosts to go past the 200-run mark.

India lost Priya Punia (7) very early in their innings to get reduced to 13 for one, and later Shubha Satheesh also departed without contributing much. At 47 for two, India needed a steadying partnership and Shweta Sehrawat (40 batting, 109b, 3x4) provided that in the company of Tejal Hasabnis (31 batting, 64b, 2x4).

The third wicket pair has so far added 53 runs and they will be looking to take India closer to the Australian total on the second day.

Brief Scores

Australia A: 212 all out in 65.5 overs (Georgia Voll 71; Minnu Mani 5/58, Priya Mishra 4/58) vs India A: 100/2 in 36 overs (Shweta Sehrawat 40 batting, Tejal Hasabnis 31 batting).

Related Topics

cricket

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.