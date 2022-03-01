Spectators allowed for Mohali Test

Virat Kohli will play his 100th Test in front of fans after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday evening confirmed that spectators will be allowed for India’s first Test versus Sri Lanka, starting at Mohali from Thursday.

“I have spoken with the PCA office-bearers and they have confirmed that cricket fans will be able to witness the historic moment of Virat Kohli playing his 100th Test match,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a statement.

“I am really looking forward to Virat Kohli’s 100th Test and wish our champion cricketer the very best. This is an occasion for our fans to savour. May he continue to represent the country in many more matches to come.”

It is understood that the Punjab Cricket Association will have to make hasty arrangements and allow 50 per cent of capacity at the I.S. Bindra Cricket Stadium.

It will be interesting to see if Mohali, which conventionally witnesses one of the lowest crowd turnouts for Indian Premier League and international matches, turns up to celebrate Kohli’s milestone match.