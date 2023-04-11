Spare a thought for the unfortunate, too: Ashwin

April 11, 2023 05:27 pm | Updated 05:27 pm IST - Chennai

Yash Dayal went through some of the most challenging moments of his career when Rinku Singh hit him for five consecutive sixes to chase down 29 off the last over in the match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday. But after the game, the left-arm seamer received much support from his teammates, opponents, and fans.

That is something India’s premier off-spinner R. Ashwin wants to see more of, considering the game is tilted in favour of batters, especially in T20.

Captain’s backing

“The understanding of a bowler and what he needs has to come from inside the team management. It is improving with good captains, like how Dhoni backed Tushar Desphande after the first game.

“A batter will go on to make an eight-ball four, and he won’t be spoken about, but a bowler who goes for 45 runs in four overs is. We need to turn the lens around, and slowly, it will,” said Ashwin on Tuesday.

Ashwin was also glad to see RCB’s Harshal Patel attempt to run out Ravi Bishnoi at the non-striker’s end off the last ball of the match against Lucknow Super Giants on Monday.

Absolutely fair

“All I see is one ball, one to win; the non-striker will run. If that is the situation, I will stop and run a batter out every time. The rules of the game bind you within the laws, and whatever you do within that to win is completely fair.

“I was watching the game and telling my wife, he (Harshal) should run him out. I was happy that a bowler had the courage to do it, and I wish more bowlers would do it,” Ashwin remarked.

When asked about the decreasing relevance of full-time off-spinners in T20 cricket, Ashwin said, “You can’t just put your hand up and say there won’t be any off-spinners. Somebody keeps coming through all the time. It is about adapting on the go and on that particular day.”