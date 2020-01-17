Cricket

South Africa’s Rabada banned for final test over Root celebration

South Africa bowler Kagiso Rabada celebrates after bowling England batsman Joe Root during Day One of the Third Test between England and South Africa at St George's Park on January 16, 2020 in Port Elizabeth, South Africa.

South Africa bowler Kagiso Rabada celebrates after bowling England batsman Joe Root during Day One of the Third Test between England and South Africa at St George's Park on January 16, 2020 in Port Elizabeth, South Africa.   | Photo Credit: Getty Images

more-in

Rabada ran through and celebrated — fists pumping and screaming — close to Root after bowling him.

South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has been banned from the series-deciding final cricket Test against England.

Rabada was given a one-Test ban after breaching the International Cricket Council code of conduct for his celebration after getting England captain Joe Root out on the first day of the ongoing third test in Port Elizabeth.

Rabada ran through and celebrated — fists pumping and screaming — close to Root after bowling him.

He was found guilty of using language, actions or gestures which could provoke an aggressive response from the batsman. The 24-year-old Rabada was given one demerit point for the offense but it’s his fourth demerit in the last two years, which results in a one-match ban.

Rabada was charged with the offense in Port Elizabeth by match referee Andy Pycroft. He pleaded guilty and accepted the punishment.

It’s a major boost for England’s hopes of winning the four-test series and a major blow for South Africa’s. Rabada is the No. 4-ranked bowler in the world and South Africa’s spearhead.

The fourth test starts next Friday in Johannesburg.

The South Africa-England series is tied at 1-1.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Cricket
sports disciplinary action
cricket
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 17, 2020 3:42:19 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/south-africas-rabada-banned-for-final-test-over-root-celebration/article30585734.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY