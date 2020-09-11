South Africa’s Olympic body takes control of Cricket South Africa

Johannesburg

11 September 2020

SASCOC is investigating “many instances of maladministration and malpractice” in the crisis-ridden organisation.

South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC) has asked Cricket South Africa’s Board to step aside as it investigates “many instances of maladministration and malpractice” in the crisis-ridden organisation.

SASCOC’s action, which means that there is no one to run CSA’s daily affairs, is another setback to the Board which is in the middle of administrative chaos and facing allegations of corruption and racial discrimination.

ESPNcricinfo reported that SASCOC took the decision unanimously at a board meeting on Tuesday alleging “many instances of maladministration and malpractice at CSA which “has brought cricket into disrepute”.

CSA’s former CEO Thabang Monroe was fired last month following the findings of a forensic report that revealed “acts of serious misconduct”.

Acting CEO Jacques Faul and president Chris Nenzani resigned last month with Kugandrie Govender replacing Faul.

The country’s elite players have also criticised CSA for postponing its AGM that had been scheduled for September 5. CSA also faces action from the International Cricket Council as the SASCOC move could also be seen as government interference.