South Africa’s key players to miss Sri Lanka ODIs

South Africa is set to play three ODIs in Colombo from September 2-7.

South Africa will be without a number of key players for its three ODIs in Sri Lanka next month, but expects its big guns to return for the T20 series that follows as it builds towards the World Cup in the UAE.

South Africa plays three ODIs in Colombo from Sept. 2-7, but will be without Quinton de Kock (rested), David Miller (hamstring injury) and Lungi Ngidi (personal reasons).

All-rounder Dwaine Pretorius will return to the squads for both series after an injury lay-off that saw him miss successful tours to West Indies and Ireland in recent months.

The squads: ODIs: Temba Bavuma (Capt.), Junior Dala, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, George Linde, Janneman Malan, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne and Lizaad Williams. T20Is: Bavuma (Capt.), Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Klaasen, Linde, Maharaj, Sisanda Magala, Markram, David Miller, Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Nortje, Pretorius, Rabada, Shamsi, van der Dussen and Williams.