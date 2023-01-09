HamberMenu
South Africa’s allrounder Dwaine Pretorius retires from international cricket

Pretorius said he would continue playing in domestic T20 leagues around the world.

January 09, 2023 02:34 pm | Updated 02:34 pm IST - JOHANNESBURG

AP
South Africa’s Dwaine Pretorius. File

South Africa’s Dwaine Pretorius. File | Photo Credit: Vijay Soneji

South Africa allrounder Dwaine Pretorius retired from international cricket on Monday.

The 33-year-old Pretorius played three tests, 27 one-day internationals and 30 Twenty20 games for the Proteas and became a limited-overs specialist toward the end of his career.

Pretorius said he would continue playing in domestic T20 leagues around the world.

“Being a free agent will help me achieve the goal of being the best short format player I can be,” he said in a statement. “By doing this I will be able to have a better balance in my career and family life.”

Pretorius made his international debut in 2016 and has the record for the best bowling figures by a South African in T20 internationals with his 5-17 against Pakistan in 2021.

