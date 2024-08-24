ADVERTISEMENT

Pooran punishes South Africa as West Indies win by seven wickets

Published - August 24, 2024 06:00 am IST

Reuters

Nicholas Pooran of West Indies hits 6 during the 1st T20i match between West Indies and South Africa at Brian Lara Cricket Academy Stadium in Tarouba, San Fernando, Trinidad and Tobago. | Photo Credit: AFP

Nicholas Pooran smashed an unbeaten 65 from 26 balls to ease West Indies to a seven-wicket Twenty20 International win over South Africa in Trinidad on Friday as the home side took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

After being sent in to bat, South Africa, without several of their regular players who have been rested, posted 174-7 in their 20 overs.

But it never looked enough as the West Indies' top three batters crashed the ball to all parts of the ground at the Brian Lara Stadium and reached their target with 13 balls to spare.

The destructive Pooran launched seven sixes to go with two fours as he finished off the innings in style.

But the platform was laid by a 84-run opening stand between Alick Athanaze (40 from 30 balls) and Shai Hope (51 from 36 balls) before both were dismissed by South African seamer Ottneil Baartman (2-30).

South Africa handed a debut to fast bowler Kwena Maphaka, who at the age of 18 years and 137 days is the youngest to play in a T20 International for his country.

He grabbed his first wicket when he dismissed West Indies captain Rovman Powell (7), caught at cover.

The tourists slumped to 42-5 in their innings before a 71-run sixth wicket partnership between Tristan Stubbs (76 from 42 balls) and Patrick Kruger (44 from 32 balls) took them to a respectable total.

Seamer Matthew Forde was the pick of the home bowlers with 3-27, while Shamar Joseph returned figures of 2-40.

The second match in the series will be at the same venue on Sunday.

