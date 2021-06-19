South Africa vs West Indies | Elgar, de Kock come good

Dean Elgar’s five-hour occupation of the crease in compiling an invaluable 77 lifted South Africa from the depths of 37 for three to the comparative comfort of 218 for five on the opening day of the second Test against the West Indies here on Friday.

Elgar’s disciplined knock of 77 spanned 237 deliveries and included eight fours. His watchful style contrasted sharply with the manner of the other left-hander Quinton de Kock, batting on 59 off 103 balls.

Their partnership for the fifth wicket realised 79 runs and ended when Elgar was bowled by rounder Kyle Mayers in the last hour of the day.

Kyle Verreynne had earlier provided fine support to his skipper in a fourth-wicket stand worth 87.

The scores (lunch, second day): South Africa 275/7 in 105 overs (Dean Elgar 77, Quinton de Kock 96 batting) vs West Indies.