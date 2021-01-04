South Africa vs Sri Lanka | Karunaratne stands firm as Lanka stutters in its second innings

Elgar hits century but Vishwa Fernando’s five-for restricts South Africa’s lead

Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne ensured his team would avoid an innings defeat but the tourists were in a precarious position at the end of the second day of the second and final Test against South Africa at the Wanderers Stadium on Monday.

Sri Lanka was 150 for four at the close, a lead of five runs, with Karunaratne unbeaten on 91 (116b, 17x4). There was only one partnership of note, 85 for the second wicket with Lahiru Thirimanne, who scored 31.

Ngidi strikes

Fast bowler Lungi Ngidi took the first three wickets, removing opener Kusal Perera before accounting for Thirimanne and Kusal Mendis off successive deliveries. It was the third successive nought by Mendis.

Debutant Minod Bhanuka played a rash pull against the pace of Anrich Nortje and was out for one, with Keshav Maharaj taking a superb catch at midwicket, running several metres before diving full length. Niroshan Dickwella made 18 not out to survive with Karunaratne until the close.

Karunaratne’s innings continued a fightback which started with the team’s bowlers, who restricted South Africa’s first innings lead to 145.

Vishwa Fernando took five for 101, his first five-wicket haul in Tests, as South Africa was bowled out for 302, losing its last nine wickets for 84 runs.

South Africa’s collapse seemed unlikely when Dean Elgar (127, 163b, 22x4) and Rassie van der Dussen (67) scored 68 runs off 14 overs in the first hour of the day.

Their second-wicket stand was worth 184 before the mid-morning drinks break brought a change in fortunes, with both batsmen dismissed in the first two overs after drinks.