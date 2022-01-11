South Africa vs India, 3rd Test | ‘Victory would be huge,’ says Dean Elgar

CAPE TOWN

11 January 2022 03:46 IST

SA skipper to retain winning combination; says Virat’s return changes dynamics of the contest

Dean Elgar confidently declared “Everyone is fit and ready to go. And the guys are extremely hungry.”

Asked about a possible South African victory in the decider, the South African skipper said, “It will be huge for our cricket, one of our greatest triumphs ever.”

Elgar was pleased with the contributions made by Aiden Markram and Rassie van der Dussen in the second Test and added they could go on to bigger things in the decider.

Elgar said he was not keen on making changes to the line-up keeping the team balance in mind. “The top six batters have to take responsibility. And Marco Jansen at No. 7 has shown he can bat.”

The South African captain said he was awaiting Kagiso Rabada’s 50th Test. “K.G. is a brilliant performer. When he started, he was raw but with pace. He has evolved. He is influential in our group, from inside and outside.”

On the return of Virat Kohli, Elgar said, “He changes the dynamics of the contest, tactically and strategically. He adds value.”

Elgar realises, on him hinges plenty of South African hopes.