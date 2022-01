South Africa vs India 3rd Test, Day 1 | India wins toss, opts to bat against Proteas in series-deciding final Test

Ppacer Umesh Yadav replaces Mohhamed Siraj and Hanuma Vihari makes way for skipper Kohli, who missed the second Test due to back spasm

India skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat against South Africa in the series-deciding third and final Test, in Cape Town on January 11.

India have made two changes to their playing XI with pacer Umesh Yadav replacing Mohhamed Siraj and Hanuma Vihari making way for skipper Kohli, who missed the second Test due to back spasm.

South Africa are unchanged.

The series is tied 1-1 with India winning the opener in Centurion while the hosts won the second game in Johannesburg.

India have never won a Test series in South Africa.

Teams

India: Virat Kohli (C), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Umesh Yadav.

South Africa: Dean Elgar (C), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Kyle Verreynne(w), Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Duanne Olivier and Lungi Ngidi.