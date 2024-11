India vs South Africa 1st T20: South Africa wins toss, elects to bowl against India

South Africa skipper Aiden Markram won the toss and opted to bowl first against India in the first T20 match on Friday (November 8, 2024) at Kingsmead Cricket ground.

After losing the toss, Skipper Suryakumar Yadav said that the side was looking to get a hand at batting first and put a big total in the first innings.

Indian opener Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson will kickstart the innings with bat as they eye to seal their spot for the upcoming series against England.

India playing XI: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Varun Chakravarthy.

South Africa playing XI: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Aiden Markram (capt), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Partrick Kruger, Marco Jansen, Andile Simelane, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Nqabayomzi Peter