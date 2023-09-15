HamberMenu
SA vs Aus, 4th ODI | Klaasen's 83-ball 174 propels South Africa to huge 416/5

Coming in at No. 5, Klaasen hit 13 fours and 13 sixes in the fourth-highest ODI innings by a South African batter

September 15, 2023 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - Centurion (South Africa)

AP
Heinrich Klaasen celebrates his century during the fourth ODI between South Africa and Australia in Pretoria, South Africa, on September 15, 2023.

Heinrich Klaasen celebrates his century during the fourth ODI between South Africa and Australia in Pretoria, South Africa, on September 15, 2023.

Australia claimed Heinrich Klaasen's wicket on the last ball of the innings, but not before he had smashed 174 off only 83 balls on Friday, as South Africa posted a huge 416/5 in the fourth One-Day International.

Coming in at No. 5, Klaasen hit 13 fours and 13 sixes in the fourth-highest ODI innings by a South African batter.

Klaasen was caught on the boundary by Nathan Ellis off Marcus Stoinis (1/81) after guiding South Africa to its third-highest ODI total. South Africa, which lost the toss, is seeking to level the five-game series at 2-2 ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup in India next month.

Klaasen shared a 222-run stand for the fifth wicket with David Miller (82 not out in 45 balls). Rassie van der Dussen hit 62 in 65.

Josh Hazlewood took 2 for 79. Leg-spinner Adam Zampa was the most expensive with his 10 overs returning none for 113. That included nine of South Africa's overall 20 sixes.

The fifth ODI is on Sunday.

