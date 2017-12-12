South Africa tour: preparatory camp may not happen

A preparatory camp in Dharamshala for cricketers picked for the Test series in South Africa — these players are not a part of the ODI or Twenty20 teams — doesn’t seem to be happening.

The idea had been mooted some time back and acting BCCI secretary Amitabh Choudhary did speak about having a gathering of this nature ahead of the Test series in South Africa.

Own schedules

But then, The Hindu has learnt the Test specialists had their own fitness and training schedules to follow and indicated to the team-management that such a camp at a short notice would not quite suit their plans.

It is also expected to rain heavily in Dharamshala during this period. Moreover, the coaching and fitness staff, guiding the Indian team in the shorter format matches against Sri Lanka, will not be free until December 24 when the Twenty20 series ends and the team leaves for South Africa in four days’ time.

There is very little time on hand for preparation and the BCCI has to be blamed for scheduling an ODI and Twenty20 series against Sri Lanka so close to a major Test campaign in South Africa.

Many cricketers will have to switch to a Test cricket mode and mindset so soon after playing the shorter format games.

Even as India eyes a maiden Test series triumph in South Africa, its cricketers deserved more space to focus on the series and get acclimatised to the pace and bounce.

This included travelling to South Africa and having at least two three-day first class matches — all the cricketers in the squad could have got a run — ahead of the first Test beginning on January 5.

Sadly, the Board has given little thought to the Indian team’s preparation.