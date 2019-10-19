Live updates: IND vs SA final Test | Play called off on day 1 due to bad light

Bad light stopped play in the third Test between India and South Africa when the hosts were 223 for three in the final session of the opening day.

India lost opener Mayank Agarwal (10), Cheteshwar Pujara (0) and skipper Virat Kohli (12) in the morning session after electing to bat.

Rohit (117), who scored two centuries in the opening Test in Visakhapatnam, and vice captain Ajinkya Rahane (83) have added 185 runs in the unfinished fourth wicket partnership.

India lead the series 2-0, having won in Visakhapatnam and Pune.

The Teams:

India: Virat Kohli(c), Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shahbaz Nadeem, Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami.

South Africa: Faf du Plessis(c), Dean Elgar, Quinton de Kock, Zubayr Hamza, Temba Bavuma, Heinrich Klaasen, George Linde, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi