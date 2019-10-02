IND vs SA First Test: Live | India wins toss, elects to bat against South Africa

India captain Virat Kohli opted to bat after winning the toss in the first Test against South Africa starting in Viskhapatnam on Wednesday.

India had named their playing XI on the eve of the match with Rohit Sharma in as an opener and Wriddhiman Saha back behind the stumps in place of Rishabh Pant.

South Africa are going into the match with five bowlers including three spinners -- off-spinner Dane Piedt, left-arm spinners Keshav Maharaj and Senuran Muthusamy.

India: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (capt), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Dean Elgar, Theunis de Bruyn, Faf du Plessis (captain), Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock (wk), Vernon Philander, Senuran Muthusamy, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Dane Piedt.

India begins overwhelming favourite against South Africa

Cricket is a funny game and surprises are not uncommon. Yet, India, competitive abroad and ruthless at home, should start the three-Test series against South Africa as the overwhelming favourite.

And the dusty cream coloured track at the ACA-VDCA Stadium should suit the top-ranked Test side in the world as the first Test gets underway here on Wednesday.

For a South African side, rebuilding, the Freedom series presents a wonderful opportunity to display togetherness and fight. Proteas needs heroes to emerge.

