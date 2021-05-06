South Africa to tour Windies next month

Johannesburg

South Africa will tour the West Indies next month at the start of an intensive build-up to the T20 World Cup, which is scheduled in October, the national federation announced on Thursday.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) director of cricket Graeme Smith said South Africa would play two Test matches and five Twenty20 Internationals in the Caribbean during a tour which will start in early June at venues which had still to be finalised.

The South African white-ball players will then travel directly to Ireland, for a previously-announced tour, in July.

After a short break further white-ball tours are planned to Sri Lanka and India, leading in to the World Cup.

Smith acknowledged that the tour of India in September could clash with a possible resumption of the Indian Premier League (IPL) which was paused in mid-tournament on Tuesday after outbreaks of COVID-19 in three of the franchise camps.

Free agents likely

Smith said he wanted South Africa to field its best possible team at the World Cup. That could include A.B. de Villiers, if he comes out of international retirement, and free agents such as Imran Tahir and Chris Morris, who are no longer contracted to be available for South Africa.

Smith praised the Indian board for its handling of the COVID-19 outbreak.

“The duty of care they have shown in getting everyone home has been exemplary,” he said.