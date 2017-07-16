South Africa takes a big lead

South Africa’s batsmen tightened their grip on the second Test at Trent Bridge, reaching 236 for four to extend their lead to 366 at tea on Sunday after a session in which England’s bowlers claimed the solitary wicket of Hashim Amla.

The right-hander combined great discipline with the occasional flourish to make 87 before falling leg before to Liam Dawson on review. Dawson’s original appeal was turned down by umpire Paul Reiffel but the decision was reversed after ball-tracking showed the ball pitching in line and on course to hit the stumps.

Amla’s watchful innings put the tourists in a strong position to level the series, with England likely to face a challenging fourth-innings run chase.

Amla, who had escaped when England failed to review an edged catch which TV replays showed would have been given, ground out the runs with skipper Faf du Plessis before Dawson forced the breakthrough. Du Plessis continued untroubled at the other end and was unbeaten on 42 at tea, with new batsman Temba Bavuma on 12.

Meanwhile on Saturday, England was bowled out for 205 with left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj taking three for 21 and recalled all-rounder Chris Morris three for 38. England captain Joe Root top-scored with 78 in an innings where Yorkshire team-mate Jonny Bairstow (45) was the only other batsman to make more than 30.