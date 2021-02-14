Cricket

South Africa pulls level with easy win

South Africa beat Pakistan by six wickets in the second T20I on Saturday, levelling the three-match series at 1-1.

Pite van Biljon and Reeza Hendricks both scored 42 as South Africa chased down a modest 145-run target in just 16.2 overs.

Fast bowler Dwaine Pretorius took five for 17.

The scores: Pakistan 144/7 in 20 overs (Mohammad Rizwan 51, Dwaine Pretorius 5/17) lost to South Africa 145/4 in 16.2 overs (Pite van Bijlon 42, Reeza Hendricks 42).

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 14, 2021 3:10:14 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/south-africa-pulls-level-with-easy-win/article33831968.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY