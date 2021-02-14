South Africa pulls level with easy win

Pite van Biljon and Reeza Hendricks both scored 42 as South Africa chased down a modest 145-run target in just 16.2 overs.

South Africa beat Pakistan by six wickets in the second T20I on Saturday, levelling the three-match series at 1-1.

Fast bowler Dwaine Pretorius took five for 17.

The scores: Pakistan 144/7 in 20 overs (Mohammad Rizwan 51, Dwaine Pretorius 5/17) lost to South Africa 145/4 in 16.2 overs (Pite van Bijlon 42, Reeza Hendricks 42).