South Africa makes it 2-0

Opener Janneman Malan struck a sparkling unbeaten century to guide South Africa to a six-wicket win over Australia in the second ODI here on Wednesday which sealed 2-0 victory in the three-match series.

Australia, which chose to bat, was all out for 271 as Lungi Ngidi completed career-best figures of six for 58. Malan anchored the South African reply, taming his usual swashbuckling style to score 129 not out off 139 balls and lead the home side to victory with nine balls to spare.

The scores:

Australia 271 in 50 overs (A. Finch 69, D. Short 69, M. Marsh 36, D. Warner 35, L. Ngidi 6/58) lost to South Africa 274/4 in 48.3 overs (J. Malan 129 n.o., H. Klaasen 51, J. Smuts 41, D. Miller 37 n.o.).