South Africa fined for minimum over-rate in first ODI against Pakistan

South Africa's captain Temba Bavuma (L), South Africa's Lungi Ngidi (C) and South Africa's Andile Phehlukwayo (R) walk on the pitch during the first ODI cricket match between South Africa and Pakistan at SuperSport Park in Centurion on April 2, 2021. | Photo Credit: AFP
PTI Dubai 04 April 2021 13:12 IST
Updated: 04 April 2021 13:12 IST

South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

South Africa have been fined 20% of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against Pakistan in their first ODI in Centurion.

Andrew Pycroft of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after South Africa was one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

"In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time," the ICC said in a release.

Umpires Marais Erasmus, Adrian Holdstock, Allahudien Paleker and Bongani Jele leveled the charge.

Pakistan had won the first ODI by three wickets against South Africa.

