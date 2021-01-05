Cricket

South Africa clinches series as Sri Lanka loses six wickets for 35 runs

Dean Elgar watches the ball after playing a shot as Sri Lanka's wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella looks on during the third day of the second Test cricket match between South Africa and Sri Lanka at the Wanderers stadium in Johannesburg on January 5.   | Photo Credit: AFP

South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets inside three days in the second and final Test on Tuesday to clinch the series 2-0 and gain some revenge for a surprise loss to the Sri Lankans the last time they toured.

South Africa bowled Sri Lanka out for 211 in its second innings at the start of the day at the Wanderers, leaving the Proteas with a simple target of 67 to win.

South Africa got there without losing a wicket. Aiden Markram was 36 not out and Dean Elgar 31 not out.

Sri Lanka's hopes faded when captain Dimuth Karunaratne was out soon after making a century. Karunaratne led their resistance in the second innings with his 103 but he went less than five overs into the day, and with his exit Sri Lanka lost its last six wickets for 35 runs.

Pace bowler Lungi Ngidi finished with 4-44 for South Africa.

Sri Lanka started the day 150-4, with Karunaratne on 91, and had hopes of setting South Africa a reasonably challenging target on a difficult Johannesburg pitch for batsmen.

The tourists weren’t able to do that as Karunaratne fell early trying a pull shot off fast bowler Anrich Nortje. He succeeded only in looping a catch to Wiaan Mulder. His overnight partner Niroshan Dickwella was out four balls later and Sri Lanka's resistance faded.

South Africa's run chase was relatively untroubled.

Markram was given out in the over before lunch to a catch in the slips by Kusal Mendis but that decision was overturned when video replays showed the ball touched the ground as Mendis took it low down.

South Africa completed a first Test series win in two years and since beating Pakistan in early 2019. A month later, they were shocked to lose 2-0 at home to Sri Lanka, which became the first Asian team to win a Test series in South Africa.

Comments
Related Articles

Australia vs India | Rohit Sharma set to replace Mayank Agarwal in playing XI for 3rd Test

Australia vs India | Warner likely to play, Pukovski set for debut in Sydney: Langer

New Zealand vs Pakistan, 2nd Test, Day 3 | Kane Williamson’s 238 puts New Zealand on top against Pakistan

Sourav Ganguly stable, cardiologist Devi Shetty to meet team of docs treating him
K.L. Rahul in action during the first T20 international against Australia in Canberra on December 4, 2020.

K.L. Rahul sprains left wrist, ruled out of Australia Tests

Shakib in Bangladesh’s preliminary squad

Australia vs India | When left is right for the Indians

South Africa vs Sri Lanka | Karunaratne stands firm as Lanka stutters in its second innings

Moeen Ali tests positive for coronavirus after England arrive in Sri Lanka

Cricket Australia rejects reports of India seeking to shift fourth Test out of Brisbane

New Zealand vs Pakistan, 2nd Test, Day 2 | Williamson's 112 helps New Zealand cut Pakistan's lead

Aus vs Ind | Australia pacer James Pattinson ruled out of third Test against India with bruised ribs

Sourav Ganguly to be discharged from hospital in a day or two

Australia vs India | Indian squad negative in COVID-19 tests

England arrive in Sri Lanka to resume Covid-cancelled Test tour

Australia vs India | Let’s stick to schedule, says Matthew Wade

SA vs SL 2nd Test | Nortje, Elgar give South Africa control on day 1

Full Indian squad, including isolated five, travelling to Sydney together; Brisbane Test on as of now

Sourav Ganguly’s health improves; tests negative for COVID-19

Ajinkya Rahane is born to lead: Chappell
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 5, 2021 5:51:59 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/south-africa-clinches-series-as-sri-lanka-loses-six-wickets-for-35-runs/article33501647.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY