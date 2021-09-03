Cricket

South Africa captain Bavuma out of Sri Lanka series, Maharaj to lead

Proteas captain Temba Bavuma (2nd R) gets treatment from team physician during the 1st ODI match between Sri Lanka and South Africa at R.Premadasa Stadium on September 02, 2021 in Colombo, Sri Lanka.   | Photo Credit: Getty Images

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma was ruled out of the remainder of the one-day international series in Sri Lanka on Friday with a fractured right thumb sustained when he was hit by a fielder's throw while batting.

Bavuma's injury came during South Africa's 14-run defeat in the opening ODI on Thursday. He continued batting but only for a short time before retiring hurt.

Bavuma will return to South Africa to see a specialist "as soon as possible" and spin bowler Keshav Maharaj will take over as captain for the second and third ODIs, Cricket South Africa said.

The teams will also play three T20 games.


